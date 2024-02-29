Govt. will take positive decision on Seventh Pay Commission Report
February 29, 2024

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will take a positive decision regarding the recommendations  of the Seventh Pay Commission Report once the Commission gives it.

Siddaramaiah was addressing the day-long ‘Maha Sammelana’ a State-level Convention of State Government Employees at Palace Grounds here on Tuesday, which was attended by over two  lakh employees.

Lauding the Government employees for effectively functioning like a bridge between the Government and the people in the implementation of Government schemes, plans, projects, initiatives, services etc., Siddaramaiah said that his Government will look into the demands of the Association which has sought dropping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and implementation of Arogya Sanjeevini Health Scheme.

“Have trust in me. I will fulfil the assurances made by the Government. It is my Government which constituted the Sixth Pay Commission earlier and implemented its Report. Then Rs. 10,500 crore was given additionally as Fitment Allowance, which the Association should take note of. Now, the Seventh Pay Commission Chairman has sought more time for submitting the Report. However, the Commission has been asked to submit Report by Mar. 15, in the wake of the Model Code of Conduct that comes into force when the LS poll schedule is announced, which is likely to happen in a fortnight,” he said reiterating that he is always with the Government employees and there need not be any doubt about it.

Pointing out that there are about 6 lakh Government employees in the State out of the sanctioned 7.5 lakh, he said that however, there are 2.5 lakh vacancies which needs to be filled. The Government employees must make honest efforts to alleviate the grievances and sufferings of 7 crore population of the State, he said.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, CM’s Political Secretary Nasir Ahmed, State Government Employees Association President C.S. Shadakshari, former Presidents M.T. Krishnappa, H.N. Seshegowda, L. Byrappa and others were present.

Searching