State Government Employees Meet in Bengaluru on Feb. 27

February 25, 2024

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate

Mysore/Mysuru: A day-long conference of State Government employees will take place at Krishna Vihar, Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Feb. 27.

Addressing a press meet here recently, Karnataka State Government Employees Association Mysuru District Unit President Govindaraju said Karnataka High Court Judge Krishna S. Dikshit will inaugurate the workshop organised as part of the event.

Pointing out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the conference in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Cabinet Ministers, Paliamentarians and Legislators, Govindaraju said that former Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath will inaugurate a workshop on health and stress management.

Continuing, he said that about 10,000 Government employees of Mysuru district are expected to take part in the conference. He said that buses have been arranged and they will leave for Bengaluru from the Association Office on Dhanvanthri Road between 6 am and 7.30 am. The transportation arrangement of taluk-level employees will be made at the Taluk Headquarters itself, he added.

Association office-bearers Ramesh Kumar, Suresh, Revanna, Girish, Srinivas and others were present at the press meet.