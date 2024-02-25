Magha Purnima: Devotees take holy dip in River Cauvery at Srirangapatna
February 25, 2024

Srirangapatna: Sri Nimishamba Temple located on the banks of River Cauvery witnessed a heavy rush yesterday morning with devotees arriving in large numbers to take a holy dip in the river on the occasion of Magha Purnima, believed to be sacred as per the Hindu tradition.

The devotees, after taking the holy dip, visited Nimishamba Temple to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

It is believed that, taking a holy dip before the sunrise on Magha Purnima day and having the darshan of Goddess Nimishamba would bring health and wealth into the families.

Devotees arrive at the temple in the previous night to be the first to seek the blessings of the Goddess. ‘Ganga Aarti’ is performed to River Cauvery by the devotees before visiting the temple.

The Nimishamba Temple authorities had organised various cultural programmes including bhavageete, bharatanatyam, devotional songs, folk songs among others overnight for the entertainment of the devotees.

