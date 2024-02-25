Newspaper circulation and cartoons’ popularity falling: MP Prathap Simha

February 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Vyangyachitra Simhavalokana,’ a Kannada book authored by cartoonist M.V. Nagendra Babu (Banter Babu) was released at a programme organised jointly by Karnataka Cartoonists’ Association, Bengaluru and District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru, at Kannada Sahitya Bhavan, Vijayanagar, in city yesterday.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, who released the book, said: “Drawing a cartoon is not an easy job as it requires immense creativity. But of late, the interest towards cartoon is waning. This can be attributed to declining number of readers in print media. However, the only newspapers in Mysuru that continue to attract their readers are Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra. All the State-level Dailies are seeing a decline in readership, with digital media taking a lead over the print media, which have also shut shop in some of the countries.”

“In earlier days, in print media, cartoons used to be a common feature, which kept the readers waiting. Now, there is a lack of such interest in the readers,” he added.

Earlier, after inaugurating the function, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy (KBG) said: “Renowned cartoonist R.K. Lakshman of The Times of India had once said in an interview that in India there was no problem to get ideas and find subjects to draw cartoons because it is a country full of different kinds of people and politicians with many funny behaviours and making equally funny public statements.”

“However, nowadays cartoons which were once a must in the bigger Dailies which printed them on the front page along with a box item of interesting news, have become a rarity. The cartoons and box items have the ability to arrest the attention of readers,” said KBG.

There was a journal called ‘Shankar Weekly’ which existed during pre-independent and post-independent years. It was run by a renowned cartoonist Shankar who was close to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a journalist. However, Shankar’s caricatures with a mix of wit and sarcasm were not liked by some of the politicians. Naturally, the Shankar’s magazine stopped publication, recalled KBG.

Reminiscing his association with cartoonist Nagendra Babu, KBG said: “I came to know of Babu when I started the newspaper in Saraswathipuram. I found the strokes of his caricatures alluring, though sometimes it was devoid of humour or a message.”

Noted orator and humorist Prof. M. Krishnegowda shared his opinions on the book.

Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Vice-President N. Ananth, Joint Secretary Kempanna, Hon. Secretary Chilur Chandrashekar, senior social worker Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee, Yadugiri Mutt’s Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple CEO K.R. Yoganarasimhan and ‘Yoga with Srinatha’ Founder Dr. Balasundara Srinatha were present on the occasion.