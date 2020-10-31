SOM Cartoonist recalls his association with R.K. Laxman through expo

October 31, 2020

‘My Times with R.K. Laxman’ to conclude tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: On the occasion of birth centenary celebrations of world-renowned legendary cartoonist late R.K. Laxman, Karnataka Cartoonist Association, Bengaluru, had organised a cartoon exhibition by Star of Mysore cartoonist and Fulbrighter M.V. Nagendra Babu titled ‘My Times with R.K. Laxman’ at Mysore Art Gallery on Ramanuja Road here this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the cartoon exhibition, social worker Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee said, “R.K. Laxman, R.K. Narayan and T.S. Satyan are the pride of Mysuru. Mysureans should fondly remember these eminent personalities forever.”

Director of Rangayana Addanda C. Cariappa, who was the chief guest at the event, said, “R.K. Laxman gave magic touch to the field of journalism. His sketches drawn using a few simple lines conveyed what columnists could write in thousands words. He was the recipient of both Padma Bhusan and Padma Vibhushan awards.”

Art patron M.N. Doreswamy, Sculptor and Founder-President of Mysore Art Gallery L. Shivalingappa and others were present during the inaugural.

The expo will conclude tomorrow (Nov. 1) at 5 pm.