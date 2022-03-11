63rd Tibetan National Uprising Day: Tibetans hold peaceful protest
News

63rd Tibetan National Uprising Day: Tibetans hold peaceful protest

March 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the 63rd Tibetan National Uprising Day, members of Tibetan Youth Congress, Regional Tibetan Women’s Association from Bylakuppe, Hunsur, Kollegal and Mysore Tibetan Students Association held a peaceful protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office on Mar. 9, condemning the unprecedented suffering, violation of basic human rights and economic discrimination and marginalisation, by the Chinese Government.

The Tibetans urged the Chinese Government to accept the middle-way-approach initiated by the Dalai Lama to resolve the Tibetan issue and uphold the Tibetan people’s freedom of religion, speech, livelihood art and culture. The protestors also held a candlelight prayer near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple from 6.30 to 7.30 same evening.

The members of all the three Tibetan Associations took out a peaceful rally from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to the DC’s Office yesterday morning too. Tibetan Youth Congress President Tsering Lhakyap and Vice-President Tsering Dorjee led the protestors.

