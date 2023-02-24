65 percent of Rayanakere Solid Waste Plant complete

February 24, 2023

Mayor directs officers to make Kesare and Rayanakere Plants operational within 45 days

Mysuru: The works on construction of two Solid Waste Treatment Plants at Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru city and Rayanakere on H.D. Kote Road is being expedited and the two plants are expected to become operational in about 45 days.

While the Kesare Solid Waste Treatment and Recycling Plant can clear a total of 300 tonnes per day generated within the limits of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), the Rayanakere Solid Waste Treatment and Recycling Plant has the capacity to clear 200 tonnes of waste per day.

This morning, Mayor Shivakumar visited the Rayanakere Plant and inspected the ongoing works. Finding that 65 percent of the works are completed, the Mayor directed the officials to expedite the remaining works and get the Plants ready for operation in 45 days.

The Rayanakere Plant is a Rs. 9.2 crore project that is being constructed on a 6-acre plot while the Kesare plant is being established at an area of 11.5 acres and in all, Rs. 22 crore has been spent on this. Shivakumar also visited the old Sewage Water Treatment Plant at Rayanakere and inspected the working of the Plant.

Once the Kesare and Rayanakere plants become operational, the Solid Waste Management Unit (Excel Plant) at Sewage Farm premises in Vidyaranyapuram which emanates an unbearable stench will be permanently closed. Over 500 tonnes of waste is generated in the city daily.

The setting up of new plants comes after years of struggle and campaigns by thousands of residents living around Vidyaranyapuram, who had to invariably suffer because of the lack of will and resolve and funds to clear over 7 lakh tonnes of legacy waste rotting in the vicinity of their residential areas.

The Mayor was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporator Ashwini Ananthu, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Superintending Engineer Mahesh, Executive Engineer Madhusudhan, MCC Zone-3 Development Officer Satyamurthy, Assistant Engineer Rajath and other officials.