Hair donation drive for cancer patients by Mysore Amity Ladies Circle-108

February 24, 2023

‘Hair for Hope’ initiative from Feb. 25 – Mar. 15

Mysuru: Mysore Amity Ladies Circle- 108 (MALC-108), in association with Kimaya Beauty Studio, has organised ‘Hair for Hope’ initiative, a hair donation drive for cancer patients from tomorrow in city.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, MALC-108 Chairperson Aparna Ranga said that the hair donation drive will be held from Feb. 25 till Mar. 15 and added that through this initiative, the Mysore Amity Ladies Circle aims to inspire individuals to donate their healthy hair to help cancer patients.

“Mysore Amity Ladies Circle believes that donating hair is a kind and generous notion for all those who want to give something back to society to show that they truly care and empathise with those suffering. In the course of the Hair for Hope initiative, 12 inches of hair are collected from participants and sent to a charity that makes wigs and supports cancer patients in need. By our initiative to collect hair from individuals and our collaboration with organisations that produce wigs for cancer patients, we intend to contribute in a small way to this cause by giving wigs to the patients who are fighting cancer,” Aparna Ranga stated.

“Mysore Amity Ladies Circle has participated in a variety of charitable activities aimed at improving society. In addition to building classrooms and bathroom blocks and supplying study materials, we also contribute to causes such as cancer treatment and women empowerment,” she said.

MALC-108 Treasurer Anusha, Project Convenor Sahana, Co-Project Convenor Sampada and Publicity Convenor Priyanka were present at the press meet. Those interested in donating hair for a cause may visit Kimaya Beauty Studio in Jayalakshmipuram or contact Ph: 0821-4266616 or Mob: 70225-54243.