Resolve to have BJP MLA in every seat: B.L. Santhosh tells workers

February 24, 2023

Mysuru: BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh has given a call to the party workers to work with a resolve to have the party (BJP) MLA in every Constituency, irrespective of the candidate, as it is impossible to get the ticket by parading the supporters.

Santhosh addressed a meeting of heads of Shakti Kendras of BJP Mysuru City and Rural Units, organised at Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Ground in city yesterday.

Santhosh said that “In another 70 days general elections will be over, hence we should not be sceptical over our strength. We should come out of the stand that ‘myself or those recommended by me should be given ticket.’ It is not possible to obtain the ticket on the numbers of acolytes.”

“S.A. Ramdas is the MLA of Krishnaraja Constituency and L. Nagendra is the MLA of Chamaraja Constituency, but still even others can stake claim for ticket. They can start working in this regard and speak a few good words about them. Better avoid speaking ill about the sitting MLAs by chiding them as ‘Kalla (thief) Sulla (Liar)’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though won the elections (Lok Sabha) by a margin of 4.5 lakh votes from Vadodara Constituency in Gujarat (in 2014) and was a safe seat, Modi later switched over to Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency in the next election. He (Modi) never thought about rivals. However, in Karnataka a situation was created when he had to turn back on the cusp of majority. Hence, the party workers should take elections as a challenge and unitedly work towards the victory,” said Santhosh in his call to the party workers.

Workers decisive

BJP is firmly stepping towards success on the right chord. Let anybody go anywhere for ticket and anybody get the ticket, our party men should be elected as MLA. All including MPs, MLAs and district office-bearers have a role to play here, but still we should not forget that the workers are decisive. Even though the party lacked prominent leaders in the State, BJP had won in Mysuru. There is an example of working for the cause of the party symbol. Even when the party candidate in Ramanagar Assembly segment resigned from the fray during 2018 election, some of the workers there, without losing their heart had strove. Hence, BJP wins due to workers, not by any prominent leaders, said Santhosh.

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai have been deputed as election in-charges and Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre and Booth Vijaya Abhiyana have been successfully conducted. National President of the party and Home Minister have also participated in several programmes, said Santhosh.

Referring to Opposition parties criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to the State, Santhosh said “Yes, Modi is the senior leader of the party and visits during the election time and other times too. He tours for the progress of the country, but some fly abroad for other reasons. BJP is not in a situation of lagging behind Congress. Do not remove the party flag from your houses till the election results. Organise the programmes of other workers joining the party at every Taluk Panchayat and Grama Panchayat limits like a movement,” said Santhosh in his call to party workers.

City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Rural BJP President Mangala Somashekar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S. A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, MLCs Suja Kushalappa and Tulsi Muniraju Gowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, former MP C. H. Vijayashankar, former MLCs Thontadarya and C. Ramesh, former MLA Dr. Bharathi Shankar, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, M. V. Ravishankar, Hirendra Shah, Ashwath Narayan and Devanur Prathap and others were present.