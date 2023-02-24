Farmers picket DC Office at Mandya

February 24, 2023

Mandya: Seeking fulfillment of their various demands, which chiefly included fixation of FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) for Sugarcane at Rs. 4,500 per tonne and Milk Procurement price at Rs. 40 per litre, thousands of farmers picketed the Mandya Deputy Commissioner’s (DC’s) Office here on Thursday.

Thousands of farmers, along with bullock carts and tractors converged at Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue and went in a procession to the DC Office, and succeeded in picketing the Office. The protesting farmers who parked their bullock carts and tractors in the DC Office premises, raised slogans against the Government and the authorities for failing to address the demands of the farmers.

The demands included withdrawal of the newly introduced three farm laws, amendments made to the APMC Act, Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill and Amended Electricity Act. The other demands included announcement of FRP for sugarcane at Rs. 4,500 per tonne, SAP (State Advisory Price) of Rs. 10,500 per quintal for cotton, Rs. 19,000 per quintal for copra and Rs. 6,500 per quintal for toor dhal, Rs. 500 financial assistance per quintal for paddy for growers of all districts, among others.

As a few farmers barged through to the DC Office after succeeding in breaking the Police barricades, tension prevailed at the spot for some time as the farmers entered into a verbal duel with the Police. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) State President Badagalapura Nagendra, KRRS Mandya District President A.L. Kempugowda, Sunitha Puttannaiah, Darshan Puttanaiah, former ZP President Taggahalli Venkatesh and others took part.