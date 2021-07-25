B.L. Santhosh holds parleys in Goa

July 25, 2021

Bengaluru: With the BJP High Command seriously mulling change of guard in Karnataka, today is the D-Day for Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as he awaits the party order.

BJP National Organising Secretary B.L. Santhosh, who had stepped in to choose the successor, is camping in Goa where a BJP conference is on. Santhosh is learnt to have already chosen Yediyurappa’s successor and has also prepared the blueprint of the new State Cabinet. However, this is subject to the scrutiny of the BJP High Command, according to sources.

The party top brass is said to have asked Santhosh to leave Bengaluru to Goa as the aspirants for the CM’s post and Cabinet berths in the new dispensation would exert pressure on him to consider their case. BJP National President J.P. Nadda along with National General Secretary C.T. Ravi are in Goa for the party conference.

The High Command is also worried about leakage of the party moves and decisions to the media. As such, the BJP top brass is said to have asked Santhosh to shift to Goa to avoid any meetings or talks with local party leaders on the change of leadership issue or Ministerial berths.

The BJP is said to have taken serious note of the dissidence that came out in the open when the party’s Karnataka In-charge Arun Singh visited Bengaluru late last month to elicit opinion from the party Legislators. The party is also wary about the political developments that may happen if the choice of a new leader is discussed and finalised in Bengaluru.

Bommai-Prahlad meet assumes significance

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday met Union Minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru which has assumed significance especially at a time when leadership change is hitting headlines.

Pralhad Joshi is said to be one of the frontrunners to the CM’s post and the meeting has led to widespread speculations.

However, Bommai refused to attach any special significance to his visit, stating that he met the Union Minister following a phone call from him and only administrative issues were discussed.