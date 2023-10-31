68th Kannada Rajyotsava at Oval Grounds tomorrow

October 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has made arrangements to celebrate 68th Kannada Rajyotsava tomorrow at the Oval Grounds in city.

At 7.45 am, puja will be performed at Sri Bhuvaneshwari temple in Palace premises. At 9 am, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will hoist the Kannada Flag at the Oval Grounds, followed by stage programme.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish-gowda will preside. MPs Pratap Simha, V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Sumalata Ambarish and Mayor Shivakumar will be the chief guests.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda, G.T. Harish Gowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, T.S. Srivatsa, C. Anil Kumar and MLCs Maritibbegowda, H. Vishwanath, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda, Madhu G. Madegowda and Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa will participate.

Pratibha Puraskar for students who have scored high marks in the examinations and felicitations to District-level achievers have been organised as part of Rajyotsava celebrations.

At 5.30 pm, cultural programmes by students of various Schools/ Colleges and also by Department of Kannada and Culture have been organised at Kalamandira in city.

Attendance must

In a press release, the Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said that all Government employees must compulsorily attend the function and also appealed the general public to attend in large numbers.