G20 Summit showcased India as global power under PM Modi

October 31, 2023

Senior RSS Pracharak S. Ramanna releases Charithartha, a book on Haribhau Vaje

Mysore/Mysuru: Bharat leading the G20 summit demonstrates that the country has indeed emerged as a significant and influential player. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in projecting India as a global power. Now, every discussion, dialogue, engagement or summit is strategically aimed at emphasising India’s global presence, opined Senior RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) Pracharak S. Ramanna.

He made these remarks while unveiling the book ‘Charithartha,’ which chronicles the life and experiences of the senior RSS Pracharak Haribhau Vaje, published by Bharatiya Sankalana Samithi Karnataka. The book launch event took place at Madhava Krupa on JLB Road in the city last evening.

A global statesman

Prime Minister Modi has established himself as a global statesman, leading a nation that commands respect and attention within the international community. Under Modi’s leadership, Bharat has emerged as a formidable global player and the G20 summit, along with its distinguished foreign guests, provided a crucial opportunity for Bharat to showcase its standing on the world stage, noted Ramanna.

Welcoming the introduction and usage of Bharat instead of India in G20 as enshrined in the Constitution, Ramanna said that the reintroduction of the country’s name as Bharat prominently during G20 was a welcome move and is a matter of pride and prestige. As Ramanna explained the significance of Bharat, the audience cheered “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” in agreement.

While the term India is the parting gift of the British who enslaved the country for centuries, Bharat is traced back to Puranic literature and to the epic Mahabharata. The Puranas describe Bharata as the land between the sea in the south and the abode of snow in the north. “We must get over the colonial past,” Ramanna said.

Describing Haribhau Vaje as a true Swayamsevak, who was non-egoistic and always followed the code of conduct in the Sangh, irrespective of his seniority and age, Ramanna said that Haribhau Vaje’s contribution in expanding Sangh work was immense. He frequently travelled and was always adaptable to any scenario.

Ideological commitment

“People like Haribhau Vaje have carried the legacy of RSS through years and decades. He is an everlasting lamp and a silent sage who dedicated himself to the cause of the society and nation. The Sangh, known for its discipline, provided so many such silent sages, and we must remember and draw inspiration from such personalities,” Ramanna added.

Thousands of individuals have understood the non-political nature of Sangh and have embraced the ideological commitment, non-personified lifestyle and financial discipline of pracharaks and karyakartas of RSS, Ramanna said and added that RSS is all-inclusive in nature and not exclusive. The dutifulness, sacrifice, and commitment of RSS Pracharaks and Swayamsevaks have to be inculcated by all for nation building, he stated.

RSS Divisional Pracharak and Senior Paediatrician Dr. Vamanrao Bapat, State Secretary of Bharatiya Sankalana Samithi Karnataka Krishnamurthy, Chief Editor of ‘Charithartha’ Dr. V. Ranganath and member of the book’s editorial board Anand were present.