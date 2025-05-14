700 city doctors pledge support to Armed Forces

May 14, 2025

Mysuru: In a show of solidarity, over 700 doctors and allied staff from Mysuru gathered in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Mysore Palace North Gate, this morning to salute the Indian Armed Forces for their successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Asserting their unwavering commitment to the Nation, members of the medical fraternity, drawn from various healthcare institutions in Mysuru, pledged to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Armed Forces, Government agencies and citizens to safeguard the health and security of the country.

The event was led by Dr. Shushrutha Gowda of Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Hospital and saw the participation of several eminent doctors, including Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar, Chairman of Cauvery Group of Institutions; Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Vice-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER); Dr. Lakshminarayana Shenoy of Government Ayurveda College; Dr. Antony Paulraj of Chayadevi Hospital and Dr. Chandrabhan Singh, President-Elect, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mysuru Branch.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Shushrutha Gowda said, “As doctors, with a deep-rooted commitment to the values of service, duty and Nation-building, we stand in full solidarity with the Government of India. India stood united during COVID-19 and today, in the face of a war-like situation, we again stand united. Just as we managed the pandemic, we are confident of navigating this challenge too, thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who addressed the doctors, lauded the medical fraternity’s support. “Doctors, like soldiers, stand on the frontlines during crises. I am pleased to see them rallying behind the Armed Forces to ensure the health and well-being of society. All Indians must show similar solidarity with our soldiers. It is time to respect the Armed Forces,” he said.

Referring to India’s recent retaliatory action following the Pahalgam terror attack, the MP said, “With its decisive military actions and precision strikes inside Pakistan, India has delivered a strong message: there can be no coexistence of terror and peace. The world has taken note.”