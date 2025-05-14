ED seeks MUDA records on land acquisition deals

May 14, 2025

2.22 acres in Survey No. 81/2 at Devanur village, 4 acres in Survey No. 116/2 at Basavanahalli and other villages

Mysuru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials over the alleged illegal allotment of high-value alternative sites in Vijayanagar under the 50:50 scheme, has sought additional details regarding other land acquisitions from MUDA.

The allotments in question include sites granted to B.M. Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in exchange for land acquired to develop a residential layout at Devanur.

V. Murali Kannan, Assistant Director of the ED, wrote to the MUDA Commissioner on May 9 requesting information related to the compensation awarded for acquiring 2 acres and 22 guntas of land in Survey No. 81/2 at Devanur village.

The ED has asked for the land acquisition notification, details of the landowner and the amount of compensation awarded.

It may be recalled that RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna had filed a complaint in January this year with both the Lokayukta Police and the ED, alleging that Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) had illegally obtained 19 sites from MUDA under benami names, through the 50:50 alternative site allotment scheme.

In his complaint, Snehamayi Krishna claimed that GTD had purchased 2.22 acres of land in Devanur village, Survey No. 81/2, in the name of his nephew Mahendra (son of GTD’s sister) and had subsequently obtained 19 sites under the 50:50 scheme by asserting that MUDA had failed to pay compensation. Krishna demanded a thorough investigation into the issue.

Basavanahalli Land

Similarly, the ED has sought clarification regarding compensation issued for the acquisition of 4 acres of land in Survey No. 116/2 at Basavanahalli.

The ED has asked whether MUDA has filed any appeal against the High Court judgment related to the writ petition concerning the land. It also wants to know if MUDA issued a fresh acquisition notification after the earlier one was nullified by the High Court.

Although MUDA had not acquired the said land initially, compensation was awarded. The land was later re-acquired in 2023, and the ED has asked for an explanation regarding this re-acquisition. All these details have been sought from MUDA by ED Assistant Director Murali Kannan.