Server, network glitches hit SC Caste Census

May 14, 2025

Mysuru: With just a few days left for the 13-day (May 5 to 23) Caste Census to gather detailed sub-caste demographics of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in Karnataka aimed at Internal reservation, the exercise is hit by server problems and failure of mobile networks.

The SC sub-caste census was launched by the Karnataka Government on May 5 and is being held in three phases — Door to door visits, Special camps and online self-declaration.

The questionnaire of the SC Caste Census contains 42 questions and it is mandatory for the Surveyors to get answers for all questions in the questionnaire. However, the process is undergoing hiccups as Surveyors are finding it difficult to get the questionnaires filled due to server problems and failure of mobile networks. This apart, the Surveyors are also facing other problems in other front as residents in localities are doubting the very purpose of the census and the credentials of the Surveyors, who knock on their doors.

The problem is all the more in houses with lone occupants, who are more inquisitive. There are even cases where the residents have failed to respond to any questions asked by the Surveyors. As such, the Surveyors are often forced to plead with the residents to answer the questionnaire as they cannot return with an unfilled questionnaire.

The State Government with the purpose of getting accurate and clear data for internal reservation among Scheduled Castes, launched the census on May 5. There are 101 castes listed under Scheduled Castes, including sub-groups like Left and Right hand, Lamani, Korama and Koracha. Citizens are required to provide correct sub-caste details during home visits, at designated camps (May 19 to 21) or via online submission (May 19 to 23).