Tiranga Yatra in city on May 16
May 14, 2025

Mysuru: Stating that the BJP will take out a Tiranga Yatra in the city on May 16 in support of Operation Sindoor, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said the Yatra will be an apolitical one.

Addressing a press meet at the Party Office in Chamarajapuram here this morning, Yaduveer said that the Yatra is a civilian support for our brave soldiers who successfully carried out Operation Sindoor destroying Pakistan’s terror camps and Air bases, which were the hideout of cross-border terrorists.

Highlighting the measures taken by PM Modi for the security of the Nation, he said that waterflow from Sindhu river  has been stopped to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 Hindu tourists lost their lives.

Noting that Operation Sindoor was directed at destroying terror camps and targeting terrorist hideouts, he maintained that the Operation has crushed the backbone of Pak Army, which shows the strength of the Indian Army.

“Pakistan, which has become a beggar country,  has been begging for funds from the IMF. No party should play politics over the operations when the entire Nation has stood solidly behind our Armed Forces. The PM has said that Pakistan would have to face severe consequences if it indulged in cross-border terrorism once again,” Yaduveer said and asserted  that the Indo-Pak ceasefire was not agreed upon due to any pressure from the US.

Stating that the entire world has come to know about India’s military might during Operation Sindoor, he said that Pakistan has drawn flak from many big  nations for its backing of terrorists and promotion of terrorism. He further said that PM Modi would  launch a full-scale attack if Pak foments any terror attacks against India.

City BJP President L. Nagendra said that the Tiranga Yatra in the city will be taken out on May 16 under the title Rashtra Rakshanegaagi Nagarikaru (Citizens for the security of the country). The Yatra, which commences from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) on JLB Road at 10 am, will pass through the main thoroughfares of Shivarampet and return to the starting point, he said.

District (Rural)  BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, party leaders N.V. Phaneesh, B.M. Raghu, Shivakumar and others were present.

