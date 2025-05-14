Rain brings relief to Mysuru

May 14, 2025

Mysuru: People of Mysuru, who faced blazing sun and high temperatures, heaved a sigh of relief as rains lashed Mysuru bringing down the temperature yesterday evening.

The dark clouds started to cover the skies at about 5 pm and rain accompanied by gusty winds came down heavily resulting in many city roads including in front of KR Hospital and surrounding areas getting flooded. Traffic movement was affected as vehicles found it difficult to commute.

Heavy rains also brought down branches of trees causing traffic jams in many places including FK Irani Circle, Chamarajapuram, Lakshmipuram and Yadavagiri.

Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Abhaya teams sprung into action immediately to ensure the branches were cleared to make way for the smooth flow of traffic.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and a release from Organic Farming Research Centre at Naganahalli, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts are expected to receive rains till May 18.