Rain brings relief to Mysuru
News, Top Stories

Rain brings relief to Mysuru

May 14, 2025

Mysuru: People of Mysuru, who faced blazing sun and high temperatures, heaved a sigh of relief as rains lashed Mysuru bringing down the temperature yesterday evening.

The dark clouds started to cover the skies at about 5 pm and rain accompanied by gusty winds came down heavily resulting in  many city roads including in front of KR Hospital and surrounding areas getting flooded. Traffic movement was affected as vehicles found it difficult to commute.

Heavy rains also brought down branches of trees causing traffic jams in many places including FK Irani Circle, Chamarajapuram, Lakshmipuram and Yadavagiri.

Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Abhaya teams sprung into action immediately to ensure the branches were cleared to make way for the smooth flow of traffic.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and a release from Organic Farming Research Centre at Naganahalli, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts are expected to receive rains till May 18.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching