Operation Sindoor | Full credit to soldiers, PM Modi: MP Yaduveer

May 14, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has asserted that the credit for India’s firm military response to Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor must go equally to the Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru yesterday amid the India-Pakistan ceasefire developments, Yaduveer emphasised that politicising national security issues is inappropriate and urged all parties to maintain unity in such times.

“The recognition must go to our brave soldiers and the Prime Minister. There is no need to engage in political debates. We should stand together in support of the Centre’s decisions,” he said, responding to criticism from the Congress party. “I am not in a position to send any message to Congress. What matters now is unity, not politics.”

Acknowledging historical leadership, Yaduveer noted that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi acted according to the demands of her time and that national focus should now be on current and future security needs.

He praised PM Modi’s leadership in responding effectively to modern challenges. Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, he said, “The Prime Minister ensured justice by identifying and targeting nine terrorist camps, demonstrating a firm commitment to national security.”

He added that despite repeated provocations from Pakistan, India has responded with clarity and strength, consistently thwarting hostile efforts.

On the broader issue of global terrorism, he stressed that there can be no compromise in combating the threat. “Terrorism must be eliminated globally. The targeted killing of Hindus in Pahalgam was a heinous act that demands swift and strong action,” he added.

Detailing India’s strategic approach, Yaduveer explained that the nation has not resorted to a revenge-driven war but has instead executed a precise and principled response. “The Government’s action is aligned with Indian values, ensuring justice for innocent victims and reinforcing our commitment to national security.”