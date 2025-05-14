Mangalya Bhagya Scheme: Mass marriage at Nanjangud on May 22
May 14, 2025

Mysuru: A free mass marriage under the Mangalya Bhagya Scheme will be held at Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjangud on May 22. Eligible couples can register their names by May 15, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. P. Shivaraju.

Presiding over a preliminary meeting yesterday in connection with the mass marriage event, he said the bride will be given a mangalsutra made of gold and two gold beads weighing around 8 grams.

Dr. Shivaraju said the mass marriage scheme aims to spread awareness on simple marriages that are being organised in major temples across the State.

Application forms for marriage are available at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple (Chamundi Hill), Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple (Nanjangud), Sri Vaidyanatheshwara Temple (Talakadu), Muzrai Department Offices and all Tahsildars’ Offices in Mysuru District.

On the eligibility criteria, the groom must be at least 21 years old and bride 18 years. The mass marriage is only for first-time marriages (second marriages are not allowed). The consent of both parents or legal heirs is mandatory, and for intercaste marriages, a caste certificate must be submitted. Dowry is strictly prohibited. If any complaints are received, such applications will be re-examined, and legal action will be taken if documents are found to be false, the ADC said.

Parents of the bride and groom must be present on the day of the wedding. If parents are deceased, then their death certificate should be submitted and legal heirs must be present.  For more details, interested persons can contact the local Tahsildar’s Office.

