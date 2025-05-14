Justice B.R. Gavai sworn-in as 52nd Chief Justice of India
May 14, 2025

New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai (B.R. Gavai) was sworn-in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) this morning. He was administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice B.R. Gavai becomes the first Buddhist and second Judge from Scheduled Castes community to take charge as the Chief Justice of India. Justice Gavai will serve as CJI until his retirement on Nov. 23, 2025.

According to Supreme Court’s website, Justice B.R. Gavai was born on Nov. 24, 1960 at Amaravati in Maharashtra.  He joined the BAR on Mar. 16, 1985 and worked with late Bar. Raja S. Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of High Court till 1987. He practiced independently at Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990. After 1990, he practiced mainly before Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court.

An expert in Constitutional Law and Administrative Law, Justice Gavai was Standing Counsel for Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University. He worked as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, Nagpur Bench, from August 1992 to July 1993. Later, he was appointed as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for Nagpur Bench on Jan. 17, 2000 before being elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court on Nov. 14, 2003.

He became a permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court on Nov. 12, 2005 and presided over Benches having all types of assignments at the Principal Seat at Mumbai as well as Benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Panaji.

Justice Gavai was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019.

