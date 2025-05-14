Pak hands over captured BSF jawan unharmed

May 14, 2025

New Delhi: BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since Apr. 23, was handed over to India unharmed at the Attari border in Punjab, according to a statement from the Border Security Force.

“Today at 10.30 am, Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari Wagha border. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in area of Ferozepur sector on Apr. 23, 2025 around 11:50 hrs and was detained by Pak Rangers,” a BSF statement said.

“With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF constable has become possible.”

Purnam Kumar Shaw was in his uniform and carrying his service rifle when he crossed into Pakistan. The 40-year-old has been with the BSF for 17 years now. He is from West Bengal’s Hooghly.

Days after he was detained in Pakistan, Shaw’s pregnant wife Rajani, his seven-year-old son and other family members flew to Chandigarh. Relieved by her husband’s return, Rajani Shaw said, “I thank everyone who supported me. The nation was with him.”