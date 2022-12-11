724 candidates get offer letters at district-level Udyoga Mela
News

724 candidates get offer letters at district-level Udyoga Mela

December 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 724 candidates received offer letters  at the day-long district-level Udyoga Mela (Job-Fair) organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in association with Office of the District Skill Development Officer at Maharaja College premises in city on Saturday.

MLA L. Nagendra inaugurated the Udyoga Mela in the presence of University of Mysore (UoM) Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajashekar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Department Assistant Director Sudarshan, Maharaja College Principal C.A. Sridhar and Resource person Dhananjay.

In all, 1,356 candidates including 956 women candidates took part in the Job Fair. 237 candidates got on-spot offer letters while 487 candidates were confirmed and assured with jobs, informed District Skill Development Department Campaign Manager Krishnamurthy.

76 companies including Asian Paints, Rane Madras Ltd, Bajaj Auto Enterprises Ltd, Airtel, Wipro, Toyota, Mandovi Motors etc., participated in the Job Fair to recruit employees. The companies recruited unemployed candidates who had a pass in High School, PU, Degree, Post-Graduation, ITI, Diploma or any technical courses along with computer knowledge based on their education qualifications.

However, a few candidates were assured of giving appointment letters after verification  of documents.

