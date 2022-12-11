Arresting, threatening minor for violating law during Sankeerthana Yatra: FIR against eight Policemen

December 11, 2022

Srirangapatna: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against eight Police personnel including Srirangapatna Inspector for allegedly arresting a youth and threatening him for violating law during Sankeerthana Yatra, which was held on Dec. 4 in Srirangapatna. The youth, a 17-year-old from Pandavapura taluk, was arrested on Friday midnight.

The Police personnel named in the FIR are Umesha, Inspector Prakash, Krishna, Head Constable Vijay, Sharath, Harisha, Manjunatha, Raghavendra and other Police Constables.

Following the arrest of the minor, members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other pro-Hindu organisations staged a protest in front of the Town Police Station yesterday demanding suspension of Police personnel.

They alleged that the minor was arrested from his house in the midnight and brought to the Police Station, where he was intimidated at the behest of people from other community.

Picture shows SP N. Yathish reading out the FIR.

SP N. Yathish, who arrived at the spot in the evening, tried to convince the protesters, but in vain. The protesters then took out a march from the Police Station, passed through the main road and reportedly tried to enter Jamia Masjid. Though the Police tried to stop them near Moodala Anjaneyaswamy Temple, the protesters marched ahead. To prevent any untoward incident, the Police had erected barricades. However, the restriction led to wordy duel between the Police and the protesters.

Meanwhile, SP Yathish sought two days’ time to conduct enquiry and to take action against the erring Police personnel. But the protesters, who stood firm on their demand, told the SP that they would not budge from the spot. The protest continued beyond 10 pm despite rain.

Finally, at about 1 am, the SP announced that the FIR has been registered against the erring Police personnel. The protesters later dispersed from the area.