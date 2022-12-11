SSLC exams from Mar. 31 to Apr. 15

December 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the time-table for the SSLC exam (2022-23), according to which the exams will take place from Mar. 31 to Apr. 15. Candidates can check the date sheet on official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Exams will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and candidates will be given extra 15 minutes to go through the question paper.

March 31 : First Language – Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit

April 4 : Mathematics, Sociology

April 6 : Second Language – English, Kannada

April 8 : Elements of Electrical Engineering IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering -IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI ‘C’, Elements of Computer Science, Economics

April 10 : Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Karnatak Music

April 12 : Third Language – Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu; NSQF Exam Subjects – IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

April 15 : Social Science