Macaulay system of education threatening our very identity, rues writer

December 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Writer V.B. Arathi said that the Macaulay system of education introduced by the British, is threatening our own identity.

She was speaking on the topic ‘Ancient culture and Indianness’ at the National seminar organised as part of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at B.V. Karanth Ranga Chavadi in Rangayana premises here on Saturday.

Maintaining that the country has retained its own identity because of the strong roots of Indianness, Arathi bemoaned the foreign influence on our lifestyles. Pointing out that Indianness has still remained intact because of our culture, she said that our culture was not born out of force, but of love, harmony and generosity.

Observing that those who came to loot our country, did not have an understanding of our rich culture, she said that everyone should read our epics as they explore the ways of our life. Stressing on the need for doing away with Mall culture as it is a western idea, she highlighted the importance of promoting local shopkeepers.

Earlier, senior writer Dr. S.R. Leela, who spoke after inaugurating the seminar, said that music, vocal and dance have a special place in the Indian theatre. She further said that our rich heritage and practices is the main reason for survival of cinemas that focus on performing arts.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa presided. Noted theatre personality and actor S.N. Sethuram, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati, Jagadish Manevarthe, S. Ramnath and others were present.