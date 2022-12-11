Basavanna’s vision of an equal society remains a dream, regrets CM

December 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday regretted that a society as envisioned by the 12th century social reformer Basavanna has remained a dream.

He was speaking after inaugurating “Belli Belagu”, Silver Jubilee celebrations of Basava Balagagala Okkuta (Federation of Basava Balagas) organised jointly by Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha and Veerashaiva –Lingayat Associations in Suttur Mutt premises at the foot of Chamundi Hill here on Saturday.

Maintaining that Basavanna is as relevant as before, Bommai bemoaned that the ills of the society against which Basavanna fought still persist.

Calling upon the followers of Basavanna, Veerashaiva Lingayat Mutts, Basava Balaga organisations and the youth to strive hard for building a casteless, equal and discrimination-free society as dreamt by Basavanna, the CM said everyone should take a pledge in this regard. He also noted that the social reformer will continue to remain relevant as long as inequality, superstitious beliefs and atrocities against women continue in the society.

Continuing, Bommai said that inequality persists in three forms — Economic, Educational and Social. Stressing on the need for ensuring that everybody should enjoy the fruits of economic development, he called upon people who had earned enough, to cultivate the spirit of giving or doing ‘Dasoha’.

Emphasising on the need for spreading Basavanna’s philosophy of life and his righteous path to lead a self-reliant and dignified life, Bommai hailed the contribution of Basavanna, Akka Mahadevi and other Vachanakaras for the promotion of Kannada literature, language and way of life. He also reminisced the contributions of Vachanakara Akka Mahadevi and great warriors Rani Chennamma,Keladi Chennamma and Belavadi Mallamma for the empowerment of women.

Reiterating that economic development should be comprehensive, Bommai said that we should understand that a man becomes rich with not just money, but by virtue of his nature and values. Pointing out that after the contribution of Moola and Aadi Kannada, Vachanas and Dasa Sahitya have contributed for the richness of Kannada language and our life, he observed that we must adapt the concepts in them. We should treat everyone with respect and build a society of equality, he added.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji who graced the occasion, said that Basavanna, who led a simple life, had a great vision. Asserting that the 12th century social reformer gave a new direction to the world, he said that people must read Vachanas for a better and purposeful life and it is also important that they adopt them in their respective lives.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar released a souvenir brought out by the Okkuta on the occasion.

MLA L. Nagendra, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Regional Commissioner Prakash, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar, Okkuta President L.S. Mahadevaswamy, office-bearers and others were present.

‘Congress will not win; Siddharamaiah to lose’

Earlier speaking to presspersons upon his arrival at Mandakalli Airport, CM Bommai asserted that the Congress which is dreaming of coming to power in the forthcoming polls, will surely taste defeat at the hustings. Contending that even Opposition leader Siddharamaiah too will lose the polls from wherever he contests, Bommai reiterated that Congress leaders are simply fancying their chances of power as they are blind to reality in Karnataka where the BJP is on a strong footing.

Pointing out that Karnataka polls is being naturally discussed after the Gujarat polls, the CM said the Gujarat poll results will definitely have a bearing in Karnataka and the BJP has evolved strategies to win the polls.

Highlighting the organisational measures taken by the party, he said that more prominence has been given for old Mysuru region as the party aims to win as many seats from this region as well.

When asked about the probability of an early polls, Bommai, who got a little upset, said that there is no such possibility.