74th Mahamastakabhisheka rituals begin at Gommatagiri

November 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Various religious rituals began as part of 74th Mahamastakabhisheka to Gommateshwara statue at Gommatagiri near Bettadur in Bilikere Hobli, Hunsur taluk in the district this morning, amid the renting of slogan ‘Virat Yogi Bahubali Maharaj Ki Jai’ in reverence of the Lord.

The Gommateshwara statue here is the grandest one after Bahubali statue at Shravanabelagola. Thousands of Jain community members and other devotees from across the State have gathered at the place for the rituals.

Ritual of 108 Kalasha Abhisheka will be performed to the 18-feet-tall statue of Gommateshwara during the Mahamastakabhisheka that includes anointing the statue with Jalabhisheka, tender coconut, sugarcane juice, turmeric, vermilion, sandalwood paste, rice flour, sugar, honey totalling 18 types of abhishekas.

The black granite statue looked vibrant in different hues, as colourful liquid mixed with fragrant fluids were poured on it as part of the rituals, amidst cheering by the devotees. Even as the abhisheka rituals were being performed, devotees chanted slogans such as ‘Bahubali Maharajage Jayavagali’ and ‘Ahimsa Paramadharmanige Jayavagali.’

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Jain Muni Dr. Devendra Keerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, Sri Kshetra Hombuja Jain Mutt, Shivamogga district and patron of Sri Gommatagiri Kshetra, Jain Muni Bhuvanakeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, Jain Mutt, Kanakagiri, Jain Muni Sri Bhanukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, Jain Mutt, Kambadahalli, Jain Muni Sri Siddanthakeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, Jain mutt, Arathipura and Jain Muni Dharmendra Bhattaraka of Varur.

President of Sri Gommatagiri Seva Samithi Trust, S.D. Manmathraj presided over the ceremony.

History of shrine

According to the legend, the monolithic Bahubali statue carved in black stone is 18-feet tall and can be reached by climbing 75 steps to the top. It is second after Bahubali statue at Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, for the deft work of the sculptor which exudes glory and beauty.

Though it is believed that Ganga rulers were instrumental in sculpting the statue, there are no historical evidences and inscriptions to substantiate the same. Though two inscriptions were found beneath the statue, the words etched on the stone have eroded beyond recognition.