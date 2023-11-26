Woman dies as KSRTC bus hits her scooter

November 26, 2023

Incident occurs near Mysore Palace

Mysore/Mysuru: A woman was killed when a KSRTC bus collided with a scooter that was moving at its front near Kote Maramma Temple in the vicinity of Mysore Palace this morning. The woman was riding pillion and according to Police and eye-witnesses, she was not wearing helmet, despite carrying one on the vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 11 am and the deceased has been identified as Rajeshwari (38), a resident of Ambedkar Colony at Ashokapuram. She was heading towards KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand on a scooter (KA-09-HM-5094) driven by her son Bhuvaneshwar to catch a bus to Bannari Amman Temple at Sathyamangala in Tamil Nadu.

According to Police and eye-witnesses, the KSRTC bus collided against the right side of the scooter and as a result, the two-wheeler rider lost his balance. The vehicle veered from the main road to the left side and crashed onto the road. Due to the sudden impact, Rajeshwari was flung from the vehicle and her head hit the cement balustrades by the side of the road.

Rajeshwari died on the spot. According to eye-witnesses, the death could have been averted if the woman had worn a helmet. They pointed out that instead of wearing helmet, it was hung around the rear-view mirror of the scooter. KSRTC officers visited the spot and handed over a spot compensation of Rs. 25,000 to the woman’s family.

Damaged manhole, barricade obstruct traffic, cause accidents

Several regular commuters on the busy road in front of Kote Maramma Road have raised concerns about an open-grilled manhole that has been left unattended by the MCC. The manhole has sunk due to vehicular pressure and has been in this state for several months.

In an attempt to prevent two- wheelers from tripping over the open manhole, the traffic Police have placed a barricade on the side. However, commuters argue that the barricade hinders the smooth flow of vehicles on the busy road. Negotiating the barricade poses a challenge for many two-wheelers, leading to accidents as they are forced to turn right to avoid a collision with the barricade. In the process, they are hit by the vehicles from behind.