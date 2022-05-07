75th birthday celebrations of MLC Vishwanath tomorrow
News

Mysore/Mysuru:  As part of the 75th birthday celebrations of MLC Adagur H. Vishwanath, the District Kannada Sahitya Parishat in association with Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) has organised a programme at Rani Bahaddur Auditorium in Manasagangothri on May 8.

The ‘Madhyama Maitriyana’ programme will be held between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm.  Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) President Shivananda Tagadur will inaugurate. MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar will preside. MLC Vishwanath will address the gathering.  Journalist T. Gururaj will deliver keynote address. Senior Journalists H.R. Ranganath, D. Umapathi, Ravindra Reshme, B.M. Haneef, Hunasavadi Rajan and K. Shivakumar will speak.

The ‘Vishwakshara Payana’ programme organised by Kannada Sahitya Parishat will be held between 2.30 pm and 5 pm.  Former Chief Minister Dr. M. Veerappa Moily will inaugurate. Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal will preside. MLC Vishwanath will address.  Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar will deliver keynote address. Kannada Sahitya Parishat State President Dr. Mahesh Joshi will be the special invitee.

Books ‘Apatsthitiya Alapagalu’ ( Author- Dr. C.S. Dwarakanath), ‘Halli Hakkiya Hadu’ (Dr. Banjagere Jayaprakash), ‘Mathasanthe’ (Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar), ‘The Talking Shop’ (Vasudhendra), ‘Athensina Rajyadalitha’ (Dr. Shubhada Prasad) will be released. Interaction session with Vishwanath will be held between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

