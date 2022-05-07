Prepare well to tackle rain damage, DC directs officers
May 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: All Departments must gear up to face unseasonal rains and also the regular monsoon as there are indications that the rainy season will start early, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham.

Chairing a monsoon-preparedness meeting at his office recently, the DC asked District-level officers and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to be on guard. The staff of various Departments should take precautionary measures and be prepared to encounter the impending problems following rains. Departments must gear up to deploy their men and machinery on the ground beforehand so that people do not face any inconvenience, he said.

Asking officers to gear up to face challenges, he asked them to check out the measures taken to clean the drains under the limits of local bodies. Take steps to ensure that there is a free flow of rainwater in drains and ‘Rajakaluve’. The DC suggested to download the ‘Sidilu’ app that gives exact information about the places likely to experience heavy thunder and lightning so that people can take precautions.

Keep ready the staff who will work 24×7 under the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) limits for the benefit of villages. He also asked the Forest Department officials and officials from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and Public Works Department (PWD) to make arrangements to clear the trees fallen on the road due to the monsoon.

CESC officials should immediately solve the issues pertaining to electricity which got disconnected due to the monsoon. Also, ensure that no untoward incidents are reported due to electric wires, he said, directing the Tahsildars to hold Taluk-level rain damage mitigation meetings.

Control rooms must be set up at taluk-level and the phone numbers must be widely publicised so that those in distress can reach out for help. The DC directed the officers to be in the State of complete preparedness besides putting in place all necessary measures to deal with any crisis situation that may emanate due to inclement weather.

Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manju-nathaswamy, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan and other officers attended the meeting.

