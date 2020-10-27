8-member team ties Golden Howdah on ‘Abhimanyu’ for his maiden show
News

8-member team ties Golden Howdah on ‘Abhimanyu’ for his maiden show

October 27, 2020

Responsibility to continue till 2027

Mysore/Mysuru: It only took 30 minutes for the eight-member team to secure the 750-kg Golden Howdah on Abhimanyu’s back in a safe manner. There have been instances where the howdah had tilted during the procession and to prevent it is a big challenge for the staff. 

At 2.10 pm yesterday, Abhimanyu was brought along with Kumki elephants Kaveri and Vijaya to the spot where the howdah would be mounted. 

At 2.45 pm, the trolley with the decorated Golden Howdah with the idol of the presiding deity was brought outside. The mounting and tying process began after the crane was fixed at 2.46 pm. 

The staff — Akram, elephant Krishna’s mahout Gunda, Varalakshmi’s kavadi Madesh, Mallikarjun, Ganesh, Radha and Idayat — who have an experience of mounting and securing the Golden Howdah for 21 years, performed their responsibility successfully in 30 minutes.

After the howdah was secured on Abhimanyu at 3.26 pm and was brought forward, Pramoda Devi paid her respect with folded hands from the window and Abhimanyu too responded by lifting his trunk and saluting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching