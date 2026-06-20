8,000 to perform yoga at Mysore Palace tomorrow 

June 20, 2026

Mysuru: Nearly 8,000 yoga enthusiasts will be taking part in the 12th International Day of Yoga event to be held at Mysore Palace premises tomorrow.

The event, jointly organised by Mysuru District Administration, Mysuru ZP, Department of AYUSH, Mysore Palace Board and Yoga Federation of Mysore will witness yoga enthusiasts from the various yoga schools and institutions performing different asanas to mark the occasion.

District Administration has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event. Entry to the Mysore Palace premises has been provided through Varaha Gate (opposite JSS Mahavidyapeetha) and Balarama Gate (next to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple). The event will be held between 6 am and 8 am including the stage programme for about 20 minutes.

Department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Muzrai Department) will be providing breakfast for nearly 8,000 participants while Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has made arrangements for providing drinking water and maintaining cleanliness at the venue.

Yoga Day at Manasagangothri

Meanwhile, University of Mysore (UoM) in association with GSS and MCC will be organising International Day of Yoga at Sports Pavilion at Manasagangothri Campus tomorrow at 6 am.

The event will be inaugurated by renowned orator Prof. M. Krishnegowda. UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath and Registrar M.K. Savitha will be the chief guests.

Thousands of students, faculty and general public are expected to participate in the event. The yoga sessions will be held by certified yoga trainers.