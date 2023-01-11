80,000 to participate in Yogathon at Mysore Race Course on Jan. 15

January 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 80,000 people from across the district will take part in the Yogathon to be held at Mysore Race Course (MRC) in city on Jan. 15 at 8 am, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra and directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the mega event.

Speaking at the preliminary meeting held at his office yesterday, the DC said that they have set a target of 80,000 people. Public may register through www.yogathon2022.com and obtain the QR Code which has to be scanned at the entrance on the day of the event.

He also directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to bring students, who register through schools, colleges and residential schools, to the venue. “Assign officials to look after various arrangements to be made for the event including parking, drinking water, toilets, stage and entry gates to avoid unruly crowds,” he said.

Also, measures should be taken to make sure that there are no loopholes in discipline, safety and transportation facility, the DC said and added that stage, cleanliness, food and ambulance facility should be in place with proper co-ordination between the officials. He also instructed the officials to avoid too young children for the event.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad, ADC R. Lokanath, Youth Services and Sports Department Assistant Director Rohith, District AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa, Department of Information and Public Relation Assistant Director T.K. Harish and other officials were present.

Yogathon2022 is the world’s largest yoga and health movement that aims to enable the youth to take charge of their health. Taking place across 31 districts of Karnataka on Jan. 15, 2023, one gets the opportunity to be among the 10 lakh-plus participants in the main event, which is aiming at 1 crore Phygital (Physical and Digital) reach.