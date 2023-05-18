85 take ‘Museum-on-Wheels’ city tour

May 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To commemorate International Museum Day-2023, the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, under the theme ‘Museums, Sustainability and Well-being,’ had organised ‘Museum-on-Wheels’ tour programme in city this morning.

The public, students, tourists and museum enthusiasts alike, in the age group of 16 to 50 years, totalling about 85, who had enrolled their names at the Department Office, were taken in a bus to various museums across the city.

They embarked on the journey from the premises of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Dasara Exhibition Grounds. Prior to that, Deputy Director of the Department, C.N. Manjula explained about the salient features of the artefacts displayed in the premises of the department.

The participants were taken in a bus to Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Siddhartha Nagar, University of Mysore’s Folklore Museum in Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, Manasagangothri and culminated at Mysuru Rail Museum, Yadavagiri.

Curator of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, M. Sunil Kumar and other guides accompanied the participants during museum tour.