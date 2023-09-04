85,000 flower pots for Dasara Flower Show

September 4, 2023

Theme choice between Vivekananda Statue, Vidhana Soudha, Mysore Palace, India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: The highlight of this year’s annual Dasara Flower Show promises to be a spectacular exhibition featuring a diverse range of flowers and ornamental plants. This event will present an exquisite collection of floral designs, intricate arrangements and thematic installations that are sure to captivate visitors.

For this edition of the Flower Show, four potential themes have been considered: Vivekananda Statue, Vidhana Soudha, Mysore Palace and India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission. However, the final theme is yet to be confirmed.

Sources from the Horticulture Department have informed Star of Mysore that the theme will be decided soon and work will commence to bring the chosen floral concept to life.

The Flower Show traditionally showcases meticulously crafted floral representations of objects, structures and themes. Flowers and plants are ingeniously employed to recreate miniature palaces, historical monuments, and iconic structures. These floral replicas often pay homage to the rich cultural heritage of the land.

Officials said that this year, the Horticulture Department has cultivated more than 60,000 flower pots and an additional 35,000 pots will be sourced from Pune, Ooty and Kolkata.

Flower pots being nurtured at Ittigegud Plant Nursery.

Sourcing from outstation destinations

These flower pots have been nurtured at various locations, including Kuppanna Park, Gordon Park, Jaladarshini Guest House, Government Guest House, Dasara Exhibition Grounds and Curzon Park in Mysuru. The aim is to exhibit 50,000 pots from Mysuru, with a reserve of 10,000 pots, according to an officer.

Moreover, over 35,000 flower pots, primarily comprising hybrid varieties, will be procured from private nurseries in Pune, Kolkata, and Ooty. One of the show’s most iconic attractions is the flower carpet, where skilled artisans and horticulturists will craft intricate patterns and designs on the ground using thousands of colourful blossoms.

The diverse range of flowers on display includes African Marigold Yellow, Orchids, Celosia, Carnation, Anthurium, Gerbera, Roses, Cosmos, Blue Daisy, Chrysanthemum, Cockscomb, Kochia, Phlox, Chrysanthemum, Ping Pong, Petunia, Torenia, Dracaena, Tithonia, and Zinnia. These flowers will be used in abundance once the final theme is selected, resulting in countless flower bunches and vibrant colours.

Gardeners watering flower pots at Curzon Park in city this morning.

Plants based on flowering cycles

The Horticulture Department has diligently prepared flower nurseries, categorising plants based on their flowering cycles, such as 40-day flowering, 120-day flowering, and 60-day flowering species. These plants have been strategically planted well in advance in preparation for this grand event. This year, conservatively estimated, over 85,000 flowering plants are planned for display, in addition to the regular exhibits and topiary arrangements.

The Flower Show will also feature various themed sections, each highlighting distinct types of flowers and plants. Enthusiasts of horticulture and plant aficionados will discover a wide array of rare and exotic flower varieties on prominent display. This show offers a unique opportunity to witness the beauty of these uncommon blooms up close.

In keeping with the tradition, bonsai and topiary enthusiasts will enjoy a display of meticulously pruned miniature trees and plants. The vibrant and colourful displays provide exceptional opportunities for photography enthusiasts to capture the exquisite beauty of these flowers, making it a popular spot for photographers and selfie-takers.