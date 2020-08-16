8th Cross Ganesha Music Festival on FB Live

In Briefs

The 8th Cross Ganesha 59th Music Festival organised by SPVGMC (Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mandali Charitable) Trust will be held through FB Live from Aug. 23. Timings and respective dates will be informed shortly. Following musicians will be giving FB Live concert: Vid. T.M. Krishna (vocal), Vidu. Akkarai Sister (violin duet), Vid. Sikkil Gurucharan and Vid. Anil Srinivasan (vocal and piano), Vid. Prasanna Venkatraman (vocal), Vid. Saket Raman (vocal), Vid. Shruti Sagar (flute), Vid. Hritvikraja (vocal), Vid. Vivek Sambashivam (vocal) and Vid. Heramba and Hemantha (flute duet). For details, contact Mob: 99022-81006 or 98455-01178.

