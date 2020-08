August 16, 2020

Khursheed Begum (84), mother of Ilyas Baig, Chairman of NI Groups, passed away at her residence in Rajivnagar yesterday morning.

She leaves behind six daughters and four sons.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held last night at Masjid-e-Aqsa, behind Fountain Circle, followed by burial at Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.