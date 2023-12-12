993-gram gold sold in Mysuru
News

993-gram gold sold in Mysuru

December 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: K. Shamjad, the contractor hailing from Kerala, who reportedly fell victim to a robbery losing Rs. 50 lakh, is now under scrutiny as it has emerged that he actually sold 993 grams of gold (7 grams short of one kilogram) to a jewellery store situated on Ashoka Road.

According to reliable sources, the transaction for the gold took place at a value of Rs. 62 lakh. However, Shamjad informed the Police that he had Rs. 50 lakh in his possession at the time of the robbery perpetrated by a gang. Intriguingly, the owner of the jewellery store, in his statement to the Kodagu Police, also confirmed the purchase of the gold from Shamjad at the said price of Rs. 62 lakh.

The Kodagu Police, in their investigation, are now exploring the possibility of tax evasion in connection to this transaction. In light of this, the jeweller has been instructed to reclaim the gold through due legal processes in Court of law.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching