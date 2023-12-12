993-gram gold sold in Mysuru

December 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: K. Shamjad, the contractor hailing from Kerala, who reportedly fell victim to a robbery losing Rs. 50 lakh, is now under scrutiny as it has emerged that he actually sold 993 grams of gold (7 grams short of one kilogram) to a jewellery store situated on Ashoka Road.

According to reliable sources, the transaction for the gold took place at a value of Rs. 62 lakh. However, Shamjad informed the Police that he had Rs. 50 lakh in his possession at the time of the robbery perpetrated by a gang. Intriguingly, the owner of the jewellery store, in his statement to the Kodagu Police, also confirmed the purchase of the gold from Shamjad at the said price of Rs. 62 lakh.

The Kodagu Police, in their investigation, are now exploring the possibility of tax evasion in connection to this transaction. In light of this, the jeweller has been instructed to reclaim the gold through due legal processes in Court of law.