Seven lakh tonne solid waste at Sewage Farm: Fresh momentum to clear waste as tender process resumes

December 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The tender process has finally commenced for the clearance of over 7 lakh tonnes of legacy waste accumulated at the Solid Waste Management Unit (Excel Plant) in Vidyaranyapuram, Mysuru. The project, marred by numerous obstacles, has experienced prolonged delays.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff said that the project has been pending for years and the waste has been accumulated in one place from the last 30 years. “Tenders have been called for Rs. 59-crore clearance project and letter communication is on with the Urban Development Department. Very soon, a final shape will be given to the tenders,” he said.

The accumulated waste has been causing significant distress to local residents, who are grappling with foul smell emanating from decaying garbage. The untreated waste has triggered widespread resentment among the community. The allocated budget for the clearance project is Rs. 60 crore, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

Residents from Vidyaranyapuram, J.P. Nagar, Kanakagiri, Gundu Rao Nagar, Vishweshwaranagar and surrounding areas are urging authorities to expedite the tender finalisation and clear the waste before the next monsoon. The monsoon exacerbates the situation, as the garbage at the plant emits an unbearable stench, further worsened by the direct dumping of animal carcasses from slaughterhouses.

Technical and financial tenders

Tenders up to Rs. 2 crore can receive approval at the Deputy Commissioner’s level, while divisional-level approval is mandatory for tenders up to Rs. 5 crore. Municipal Corporation officials clarified that, given the substantial value of Rs. 59 crore for this particular tender, the MCC has called for tenders covering both technical and financial aspects. The proposal is slated to be sent to the State Government for approval.

Approval for the project was initially granted by the previous BJP Government in April 2023, but the undertaking faced delays due to imposition of election model code of conduct. Subsequently, when the Congress Government assumed power, all decisions made by the BJP Government were temporarily put on hold.

In response to residents’ demands for the early completion of the project before the upcoming monsoon, the MCC has reportedly gained fresh momentum. Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff affirmed that the technical tender has been completed and efforts are underway to finalise the financial tender, which will then be submitted to the Government for approval.

In accordance with the tender specifications, the waste clearance project outlines the segregation of metal, manure and plastic from the accumulated 7 lakh tonnes of waste. Given that plastic constitutes a significant portion of the waste, it is slated to be directed to cement factories employing plastic as fuel.

However, since Mysuru region lacks any cement factory within a radius of 300 to 400 kilometres, the plastic waste will be unavoidably dispatched to cement factories located in Kalyana Karnataka, as per official statements.

Process was completed by previous BJP Government

The entire process, including the initiation and completion of tenders for the clearance of 7 lakh tonnes of legacy waste from Vidyaranyapuram, was carried out by the previous BJP Government. Although the waste clearance procedure was expected to commence by now, another delay has occurred. Out of the total project cost of Rs. 59 crore, the Central Government, as part of Swachh Bharat Mission, is set to contribute Rs. 49 crore, with the State Government’s share amounting to Rs. 10 crore. Former Ministers V. Somanna and S.T. Somashekar actively advocated for the waste clearance project and MP Pratap Simha successfully secured Central grants for the initiative. Efforts are on to make Krishnaraja a waste-free constituency in another five months.” — T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, Krishnaraja Constituency