Muddy drinking water !

June 24, 2024

Krishnaraja MLA and MCC team inspect Kabini drinking water pumping station at Bidaragodu

Mysore/Mysuru: Following rampant complaints by residents, especially from localities coming under Krishnaraja (KR) Assembly segment that they are getting muddy water in household taps for the past several days and also on shortage of water in some areas, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, accompanied by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff and other officials, visited Bidaragodu Pumping Station this morning for an inspection.

Bidaragodu Pumping Station (Jackwell) is located at Bidaragodu in Nanjangud taluk along Mysuru-Nanjangud taluk border, from where Kabini water is pumped and supplied to parts of city, mostly to localities coming under KR Assembly segment.

The Kabini water project also aims to supply water to new layouts coming around the proposed Peripheral Ring Road in the city.

The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) is executing this ambitious drinking water project.

During the inspection, Srivatsa directed the authorities to regularly check the quality of water that is being supplied through pipelines to Mysuru and also to conduct repeated checks of filters at the Pumping Station.

Stressing on the need for ensuring supply of potable drinking water at the point of supply itself, he said that water filtration should be done properly and the worn out or defunct filters, if any, should be replaced immediately with new ones so that there is no compromise on water filtration as it is very important in providing quality drinking water.

Instructing the officials to rectify any pumping and filtration process errors, the MLA directed them to take all other necessary measures for providing pure drinking water to the city residents, which will largely address public complaints on supply of muddy water.

The MLA also inspected the progress of additional 60 MLD pumping works taken up in Phase-2 of the project and directed the officials to expedite the pipeline laying works for easing the drinking water woes of the city.

Former Mayor Shivakumar, MCC Superintending Engineer (SE) K.J. Sindhu, Executive Engineers (EEs) Ashwin and Nagaraj and other officials accompanied Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa and MCC Commissioner Shariff.