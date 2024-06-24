Second airport for Bengaluru on the cards

June 24, 2024

Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil seeks feasibility report from officials

Suggestion to set up second airport in dry lands of Nagamangala in Mandya district

Bengaluru: The State Government appears poised to address Bengaluru’s rapid growth and global prominence by considering the construction of a new International Airport.

Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil directed officials to prepare a feasibility report during a meeting at Vidhana Soudha recently.

Present were Infrastructure Development Department Secretary N. Manjula, Karnataka Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) Managing Director B.C. Satish, and other officials.

Minister Patil noted that after Delhi and Mumbai, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru became the country’s third busiest airport, handling approximately 3.75 crore passengers and over 4 lakh tonnes of cargo during 2023-24.

He emphasised the necessity of accommodating future growth in passenger traffic and cargo with a second airport, given the current agreement prohibiting new airports within 150 kms of KIA until 2033. Planning for the new airport will commence thereafter, spanning the next nine years.

Highlighting KIA’s projected peak capacities, Minister Patil indicated that passenger handling capacity would peak by 2033 and cargo handling by 2044, necessitating discussions on a second airport.

In November 2022, KIA launched its second terminal to accommodate international airlines alongside select domestic carriers. The first phase of Terminal 2 reportedly costs around Rs. 13,000 crore, covering approximately 2.5 lakh square metres, with plans to expand by an additional 4.41 lakh square metres in the second phase.

Nagamangala suitable for second airport

Mysuru City educationist Girish Baga suggested Nagamangala in Mandya district as a suitable location for the construction of a second international airport.

“While there were earlier discussions about Srirangapatna, I believe constructing the airport on the dry lands in Nagamangala would be more appropriate than disturbing the green zone in Srirangapatna,” he remarked.

Girish Baga emphasised Nagamangala’s suitability, noting its proximity to various district headquarters: Mysuru (68 kms), Mandya (43 kms), Bengaluru (127 kms), Ramanagara (75 kms), Chamarajanagar (125 kms), Madikeri (153 kms), Hassan (92 kms), Chikkamagalur (153 kms), Tumakuru (86 kms), Shivamogga (207 kms), Davanagere (257 kms), Tiptur (73 kms) and Srirangapatna (52 kms).

He highlighted the potential benefits of developing a new road between Magadi and Somwarpet to facilitate unrestricted access to the airport. Girish Baga proposed that the airport could connect southern Karnataka with central Karnataka and other regions, promoting economic, industrial, educational and spiritual growth without environmental harm.

Advocating for public opinion collection on the Nagamangala airport project, Girish Baga suggested that its construction could potentially create two crore jobs and foster regional economic development.