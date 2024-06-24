Mysuru has its own music and yoga traditions: MP Yaduveer
News

Mysuru has its own music and yoga traditions: MP Yaduveer

June 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that while the erstwhile Mysore ruler Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar popularised 108 yogasanas, Mysuru Yoga Guru Tirumalai Krishnamacharya propagated yoga throughout the country.

He was speaking after releasing journalist Ithichanda Ramesh Uthappa’s work ‘Yoga Sangeetha, Mysuru Parampare’ at a programme organised by Publisher Oduga Prakashana in association with Mysore Cultural Association and Bharati Yogadhama, at Vijayagiri,  Uttanahalli, in city outskirts on Saturday.

Pointing out that Mysuru has its own tradition of music and yoga, Yaduveer said that Yoga Guru Tirumalai Krishnamacharya introduced more than 3,000 yoga asanas to the people.

Stressing that as Indians, we  need to sustain our ‘Guru Parampare,’ he said that the book contains valuable content on yogic music and everyone should read this book to have a better understanding on the subject.

Bharatiya Yogadhama Founder Dr. K.L. Shankaranarayana Jois, in his address, said that upon seeing yoga performances in foreign soil, one will have doubt whether yoga is indeed Indian in nature. As such, it is important not to transform yoga into any other form and to retain it as inherited by us from our ancestors. The younger generation has an enormous responsibility in this regard, he added.

Yoga Guru P.N. Ganesh Kumar and yoga expert and Ayurveda practitioner Dr. A.S. Chandrashekar were conferred with  ‘The Star of Yoga’ Award, while yoga exponents H. Kushi, Amulya and R. Ankita were conferred with ‘The Rising Star of Yoga’ Award on the occasion.

Former MUDA Chairman and Congress leader H.V. Rajeev,  author Ramesh Uthappa, artist Ravindra Hegde, Mysore Cultural Association President A.P. Nagesh, Oduga Prakashana’s Prakash Chikkapalya and others were present.

READ ALSO  Seeks support for making India ‘Shreshta Bharat’

Later students of M.V. Yogas and Bharatiya Yogadhama presented a yoga performance, which enthralled the audience.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching