A dimming glow amidst festivities

October 8, 2024

‘Dasara’ in Kannada becomes ‘Dara’, ‘Upasamithi’ becomes ‘Upamiti’

Mysuru: As Dasara unfolds, the streets of Mysuru shimmer with electric lights. However, significant lapses have been observed on Sayyaji Rao Road, where numerous electric lights are malfunctioning. A banner for Dasara Illumination Sub-Committee-2024 displays faded Kannada letters, transforming ‘Dasara’ into ‘Dara’ and ‘Sub-Committee’ (Upasamithi) into ‘Upamiti.’. This oversight has turned into a subject of ridicule among the public.

On Dasara inauguration day, electric lights were hurriedly installed along Sayyaji Rao Road and other areas, including green canopy, resulting in confusion and disorder. Had the illumination work been completed a few days ahead of festivities, with thorough checks for any errors, such lapses could likely have been avoided. The total expenditure for illumination runs into several crores of rupees, raising concerns about the apparent disarray.

Key areas left out

Streets leading to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence at T.K. Layout were left dark, with lights remaining off at 8.30 pm, overshadowing the festivities.

New Kantharaj Urs Road and Udaya Ravi Road also faced non-functioning lighting systems. This year’s lighting installation, which spans 130 kms over 21 days, has encountered major setbacks, with LED and bulb lights reportedly not operational.

Locals are frustrated with poorly lit roads while many others are disheartened that despite a hefty expenditure of Rs. 6.5 crore, the lights are not functioning properly. Tourists hoping to witness the dazzling display during Dasara are equally disappointed by the numerous lights that remain turned off. Questions abound regarding the lighting arrangements, with many wondering if the 130 kms of illumination are confined solely to the roads surrounding the Mysore Palace.