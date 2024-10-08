Yuva Dasara sets Young minds on fire

October 8, 2024

KGF-fame music composer Ravi Basrur and troupe captivate youths with their ‘paisa vasool’ performance

Mysuru: The second day of Yuva Dasara set the young minds on fire, with the breathtaking musical nite of KGF fame music composer Ravi Basrur, at the open grounds near Uttanahalli Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the city last evening.

Adding to the musical bandwagon was singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who skimpily clad in black, shaking her legs to the tune of the music, cast a magical spell on the young denizens, along with the rythm dance and the folk performance by various college troupes, turning a perfect entertainer of the evening.

A dance ballet on women’s empowerment staged by the students of Government First Grade College, K.R. Nagar and Madikeri set the tone for the mega entertainment. The audience held on to their breath, as the students of PES College of Engineering, Mandya, showcased their skills in acrobatics, holding on to Mallagambha. The traditional dance performance by the students of Teresian College attracted the youths towards the stage.

The other performances included – display of love for Kannada by the students of Karunamayi Special School, R.T. Nagar, remembrance of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar by the students of Sri Vanivilasa Girls PU College, followed by Government PU College, Vontikoppal and Kuvempu Institute for Kannada Studies (KIKS), University of Mysore, who performed for a mix of folk art forms.

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who hit the stage with her powerful voice, belted out a series of Bollywood hit numbers like – Mera Dil, Dum Maaro Dum, along with the chartbuster Sandalwood song – Ra Ra Rukkamma… and Uu Uu Antava… from Telugu blockbuster movie – Pushpa.

Then came the soothing ‘Namaami Namaami Eshwara Paada Poojitham…’ from singer Vijayalakshmi, followed by ‘Dwaparadalli Sri Krishna…’ from the voice of singer Santhosh Venky. Popular singer Divya Ramachandra sang the foot tapping song ‘Naanu Koko Kolike Ranga…’, while the youths went gaga as the ‘Rose’ film fame heroine Saathvika gyrated for the item song – Shake It Pushpavati from Darshan-starrer ‘Kranti’.

The spotlight was on Ravi Basrur, who with the recreation of his musical hit – ‘Ziddi Ziddi Hai Toofan…’, the popular song of KGF Chapter 2, turned a showstopper of the youthful event. He also extended Dasara greetings to the mammoth gathering, entertaining them with a mix of melody and peppy numbers, before signing off in a style.