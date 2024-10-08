Satish Jarkiholi in Mysuru touring Dasara events

October 8, 2024

Mysuru: Amid growing speculation regarding a potential change in leadership in the State after Dasara, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi made an unannounced visit to the city this morning.

Speaking to reporters at Jaladarshini Guest House upon his arrival, Jarkiholi addressed questions about the possibility of a leadership change.

He stated that inquiries about this matter should be directed to the Congress High Command, emphasising that he cannot confirm whether CM Siddaramaiah will remain in power for a full five years or just three.

“However, Siddaramaiah is our CM and there is no question about that. I am a Minister in his Cabinet and discussions about a change of CM simply do not arise. There have been no discussions within the Congress regarding leadership changes in the State,” he said.

“It is only the Opposition and the media spreading these speculations. I have consistently said that leadership change is not a topic of conversation within party circles. It is natural for supporters of leaders to promote their own leaders as future CM candidates, but this should not be misconstrued as a push for a leadership change,” he asserted.

Regarding Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar’s statements, Jarkiholi refrained from commenting on other leaders. He maintained that it is not unusual for politicians to discuss political matters when they meet, insisting that there was nothing extraordinary about his visit to Mysuru today. “I will be travelling around Mysuru city throughout the day to enjoy the Dasara events,” he added.