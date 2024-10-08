ED ramps up probe; seeks documents from MUDA

October 8, 2024

Lokayukta Police likely to summon CM Siddaramaiah, wife Parvathi and others for questioning after Dasara

Mysuru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ramped up its investigation into the controversial allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The sites have now voluntarily been returned to MUDA.

In a major development, the ED has instructed MUDA to submit all the crucial documents related to the case, which forms the basis of the FIR (11/2024) registered by the Lokayukta against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, his brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and landowner J. Devaraju.

The case concerns a 3.16-acre plot in Kesare (Survey Number 464), in Mysuru gifted to Parvathi by her brother B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy. The land’s exchange for alternative sites in Vijayanagar’s Third and Fourth Stages is under scrutiny.

Lokayukta Police have already launched a detailed investigation, examining alleged offences spanning from 1968 to 2023. Teams are tracing records dating as far back as 1935, when Ninga, the father of Devaraju, originally owned the disputed land in Kesare’s survey numbers 462 and 464.

The ED has pressed MUDA for swift submission of these documents to its office in Bengaluru’s Shantinagar, adding to the mounting pressure on MUDA officials, who are also dealing with similar requests from the Lokayukta and the Justice P.N. Desai Commission.

An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and others, revolving around allegations of illegal money transfers linked to the land allotments. MUDA now faces a tight deadline of three to four days to comply with the ED’s demands.

Meanwhile, Lokayukta officials, under the leadership of their SP T.J. Udesh, are reviewing thousands of pages of land records and documents, including those submitted by complainant Snehamayi Krishna. The investigation, which continued yesterday, is set to involve further scrutiny by a Tahsildar from the Revenue Department.

Over 20 officials are engaged in verifying certified copies, with a report currently being prepared. Additional inquiries may be initiated and Snehamayi Krishna could face another summons for questioning.

This intensifying investigation is casting a long shadow over MUDA and Siddaramaiah’s family, as authorities show no signs of relenting.

Sources indicate that the Lokayukta Police may summon CM Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and others for questioning afer the Dasara festival.