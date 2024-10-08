Stunning Stunts

October 8, 2024

Over 30 personnel from Corps of Military Police rehearse on ‘Shwet Ashwa’ bikes ahead of Torchlight Parade on Oct. 12

Mysuru: Mounted on Royal Enfield and Hero Xpulse Pro bikes, over 30 personnel from the Corps of Military Police (Indian Army) conducted a rehearsal at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap this morning.

Led by Team Leader Naib Subedar M.K. Singh, these skilled military personnel, known as ‘Shwet Ashwa’ (White Horse), showcased a variety of impressive bike stunts, including pyramid formations, jumping over barriers, scissor crossings and parallel crossings.

During the Torchlight Parade on Vijayadashami, the grand finale of the Dasara festivities on Oct. 12, the Military Police will thrill spectators with a series of breathtaking stunts performed on 33 bikes (29 Royal Enfield and four Hero Xpulse Pro). Every year, the Indian Army demonstrates perfect coordination between man and machine during their performances.

Known for stunts such as ‘Opening Crossing,’ ‘Double Crossing,’ ‘Parallel Crossing,’ ‘Chain Crossing’ and ‘Scissor Crossing,’ the ‘Shwet Ashwa’ team captivates audiences with their dazzling displays.

The riders perform without holding the handlebars, sitting on the rear seat, on the petrol tank, backwards, or standing on the seat.

They even climb a ladder placed on a moving bike, controlling the bike with the ladder — showcasing incredible balance and synchronisation honed through years of practice.

This year, the audience can look forward to scissor crossings, parallel crossings, diamond crossings, V-crossings, jump crossings, a Christmas tree model, pyramid formations, a rotating ‘Sudarshana chakra’ model, a hopping fish model, crashing through barriers, and many other astonishing stunts on Oct. 12.