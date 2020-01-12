A grand Krishna-Balarama Yatra taken out

January 12, 2020

Mysuru: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple, Mysuru, had organised the 22nd Sri Krishna-Balarama Ratha Yatra yesterday in city on a grand scale.

The Yatra commenced from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple (Palace North Gate) and passed through Chamarajendra Circle, Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road, K.R. Circle, Devaraj Urs Road, Narayana Shastri Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road and Ashoka Circle, before reaching ISKCON Temple in Jayanagar.

Hundreds of devotees participated in the Yatra chanting ‘Hare Rama… Hare Krishna.’

Launching the Ratha Yatra, former MLC G. Madhusudan disclosed that a grand Krishna Temple would come up in city by next year. He bemoaned that the country is being spoilt by casteism and internal hatred. He pointed out that citizen of all other countries identify themselves with their country but not so in India as a few vested interests are trying to spoil harmony. He contended that there is an integral bonding between Lord Krishna and India as Mahabharata without Krishna has no significance. He stressed that we are all citizens of India where Lord Rama and Lord Krishna took birth.

Sri Vidyashreesha Theertha Swamiji of Sosale Vyasaraja Mutt graced the occasion.

ISKCON Bengaluru Head Madhu Pandit Das, ISKCON Mysuru Head Jayachaitanya Das, Stoka Krishna Maharaj of Chennai, Vasudeva Keshava Das and others were present.

