Autism Quiet Hour launched in city

January 12, 2020

A unique shopping experience for persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities

Mysuru: Big Bazaar of Future Group, in coordination with Mysore District Parents Association for Empowering Developmentally Disabled (MDPAEDD), launched the Autism Quiet Hour on Jan. 7 at the Big Bazaar outlet on Gokulam Road here.

Autism Quiet Hour is a unique shopping experience, designed exclusively to help persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities to have a hassle-free and enjoyable shopping experience.

This happens every Tuesday from 10 am to 11 am. During this time there is reduced trolley movement, dimmed lights and no announcements. There is a special seating area and also a Play Zone for the kids.

Prior to the launch, the staff of Big Bazaar was sensitised by MDPAEDD members and they were made aware of the various aspects of intellectual disability. On the launch day, about 10 persons working under the Kuteer Udyog programme of MDPAEDD visited the Big Bazaar outlet. They were accompanied by a few parents and their mentor.

The idea behind the Quiet Hour is not only to improve the skills of the special children but also to bring awareness among the general public.

Parents/ NGOs and other special schools may utilise this opportunity and send their children to experience a fun-filled shopping experience.

For details, contact Ajit Bharathan, President, MDPAEDD, on Mob: 98807-91201.

